Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals His Wife Is Now "Cancer-Free": "She Was Given A 3% Chance Of Survival"

Former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also famously associated with Kapil Sharma's comedy show, recently shared that his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, is now cancer-free after a year-long battle with the disease. Sidhu expressed his relief and gratitude during a press conference. "Around 1.5-2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) was detected with cancer. She struggled and ran from pillar to post, and she and I and everyone believed that we were wrong. I, however, got to know about it only after the operation was conducted. She was battling stage 4 cancer and was given a 3% chance of survival. Today, I am glad to announce that Noni has been declared clinically cancer-free," he said.

He added, "She defeated cancer not because we had money but because she was disciplined and followed a strict routine. Cancer can be treated effectively even at government hospitals."

Navjot Singh Sidhu was once a prominent figure on Kapil Sharma's popular talk show but left in 2019, with Archana Puran Singh stepping in as his replacement. Over five years later, he made a return to Kapil Sharma's new show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he had a great time, even sitting on his iconic chair. In a recent interview with The Grain Talk Show's YouTube channel, Sidhu was asked about his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. "There were political reasons I don't want to talk about. There were other reasons... and the bouquet fell apart," he said.

He added, "The Kapil Sharma Show was a bouquet made by god. No one can take credit for it. It had different fragrances. When Kapil came to me, those days I had just come out of Bigg Boss, so we discussed and everything fell in place. Everyone was chosen to be a part of that show. When Kapil was not well, he was jittery, he was going through a tough time, people told me he is over. I said 'guys, he's a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn't exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him. You don't have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do."