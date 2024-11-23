Advertisement

Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals His Wife Is Now "Cancer-Free": "She Was Given A 3% Chance Of Survival"

Navjot Singh Sidhu shared this image. (courtesy: navjotsinghsidhu)
New Delhi:

Former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was also famously associated with Kapil Sharma's comedy show, recently shared that his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, is now cancer-free after a year-long battle with the disease. Sidhu expressed his relief and gratitude during a press conference. "Around 1.5-2 years ago, Noni (Navjot Kaur Sidhu) was detected with cancer. She struggled and ran from pillar to post, and she and I and everyone believed that we were wrong. I, however, got to know about it only after the operation was conducted. She was battling stage 4 cancer and was given a 3% chance of survival. Today, I am glad to announce that Noni has been declared clinically cancer-free," he said.

He added, "She defeated cancer not because we had money but because she was disciplined and followed a strict routine. Cancer can be treated effectively even at government hospitals."

Navjot Singh Sidhu was once a prominent figure on Kapil Sharma's popular talk show but left in 2019, with Archana Puran Singh stepping in as his replacement. Over five years later, he made a return to Kapil Sharma's new show on Netflix, The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he had a great time, even sitting on his iconic chair. In a recent interview with The Grain Talk Show's YouTube channel, Sidhu was asked about his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. "There were political reasons I don't want to talk about. There were other reasons... and the bouquet fell apart," he said.

He added, "The Kapil Sharma Show was a bouquet made by god. No one can take credit for it. It had different fragrances. When Kapil came to me, those days I had just come out of Bigg Boss, so we discussed and everything fell in place. Everyone was chosen to be a part of that show. When Kapil was not well, he was jittery, he was going through a tough time, people told me he is over. I said 'guys, he's a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn't exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him. You don't have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do."

