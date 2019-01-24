Sanjay Dutt's Post For Iqra On National Girl Child Day: 'My Daughter Is My Treasure'

Sanjay Dutt shared this picture with Iqra on National Girl Child Day (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On National Girl Child Day, actor Sanjay Dutt shared a wonderful picture with younger daughter Iqra, 8, along with a heartfelt message. "My daughter is my treasure. I pray that every girl child is given the love and care they deserve," wrote Sanjay Dutt, adding the hashtag 'National Girl Child Day.' In the post, Iqra is adorably cradled in Sanjay Dutt's arms and he plants a kiss on her forehead. Apart from the 59-year-old actor's wife Maanyata Dutt, the picture has been liked by celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, Manisha Koirala and many others. Here's Sanjay Dutt's post for Iqra.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata married in 2008. Iqra has a twin brother named Shahraan. Trishala Dutt, who stays in the US, is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma.

"It's our responsibility to put constant effort to fight against the social stigma about girl child, today and every day. Educate, empower and let them flourish," read Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's powerful message on National Girl Child Day. Mahesh Babu is married to former actress Namrata Shirodkar and the couple are parents to son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

It's our responsibility to put constant effort to fight against the social stigma about girl child. #todayandeveryday

Educate, empower and let them flourish.#SavetheGirlChild#NationalGirlChildDay — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 24, 2019

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. It aims to promote and encourage awareness for the girl child in the society in giving them better education, health, and nutrition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt, has films like Kalank, Torbaaz and Panipat in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Sadak 2, along with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.