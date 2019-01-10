Mahesh Babu's Pic With 'Best Buddy' Son Gautham Is All Love

Namrata Shirodkar also shared several pictures from their holiday on her Instagram page

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 10, 2019 11:32 IST
Mahesh Babu photographed with his son Gautham during their Dubai vacay. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The family of four was holidaying in Dubai with their friends
  2. "Making memories... good times with my best buddy," wrote Mahesh Babu
  3. Mahesh Babu's work-in-progress film is Maharshi

Mahesh Babu is revisiting his recent trip to Dubai by sharing pictures on ihis Instagram account. The latest photo is that of himself with his 'best buddy' son Gautham, who like his father is all smiles. "Making memories... good times with my best buddy. #TBT #DubaiDiaries," he captioned the photo. Mahesh Babu along with wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Gautham and Sitara were holidaying in Dubai for the New Year's. They were also accompanied by their friends Krishna Bhupal and his wife Dia, and Xavier Augustin and his wife Sabina. Namrata Shirodkar also shared several pictures from their holiday on her Instagram page.

But for now, check out this post by Mahesh Babu:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Making memories... good times with my best buddy @gautamghattamaneni #TBT #DubaiDiaries

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

 

Here are some more photos from Mahesh Babu and his family's Dubai vacation:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A beautiful night comes to an end #goodtimes #dubai #happyholidays

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aparesh in the house last days of vacation !! #dubailife

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 

Before leaving for Dubai, Mahesh Babu completed a lengthy schedule of his work-in-progress film Maharshi. The last day of his film shoot coincided with Christmas, therefore, Mahesh Babu hosted a Christmas party to catch up with friends. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, actress Kiaraa Advani and others were also in attendance.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About last night #funevenings#christmastimeishere

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

 

 

 

Mahesh Babu filmed a good part of Maharshi in the US, for which Namrata Shirodkar and the kids accompanied him. Mahesh Babu was last seen in blockbuster film Bharat Ane Nenu, directed by Koratala Siva.

For Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Vamshi Paidipally. The film also stars Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde. Also starring Allari Naresh, Maharshi is slated for April 2019 release.

