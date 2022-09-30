National Awards: What Ajay Devgn Posted After His Third Best Actor Win

Ajay Devgn in a still from the video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn, on Friday night, shared a video from his big day. The actor who received the Best Actor National Film Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, shared a video from his previous roles that fetched him the prestigious award as well a picture from tonight's ceremony and he wrote: "Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you. Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu." He shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru.

Ajay Devgn now has four National Film Awards to his name - three in the Best Actor category, and a fourth as producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at this year's National Film Awards. The actor-producer has previously won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).

See Ajay Devgn's post here:

Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar, Tanhaji also featured Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharad Kelkar and it was one of the biggest hits of 2020.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Runway 34, which he also directed. Ajay Devgn has an interesting line-up of films. The second instalment of the blockbuster crime drama Drishyam is slated to release later this year. He will also share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God too.