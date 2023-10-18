National Awards: 'Meet Soon So Ranbir Can Take More Pictures Of Us,' Alia Bhatt's Reply To Kriti Sanon's Post

Alia Bhatt with Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Hey Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, keep the celebration posts coming. Alia and Kriti shared the Best Actress National Award at the 69th edition of the prestigious ceremony. Alia won for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti was awarded for her role in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. On Instagram, Kriti posted photos with fellow winners but the one that has our heart is a shot featuring her alongside Alia Bhatt. On her Instagram story, Kriti wrote, "Alia! Our smiles say it all. Will remember our moment we just shared before getting on stage. PS_ Ranbir did click a cute pic haan."

Alia Bhatt, responding to Kriti Sanon's Instagram story, wrote, "Congratulations Mimi. Yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared...Lots of love neighbour. Meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha."

See Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

"Happy faces sharing a proud moment together," Kriti Sanon captioned the post. Swipe to see the million-dollar photo of Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon together:

After the National Awards were announced earlier this year, both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon congratulated each other in their respective Instagram posts. Alia, tagging Kriti in her post, wrote, "I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi... It was such an honest and powerful performance... I cried and cried...so so well deserved... Shine on you star...The world is your oyster." In the comments section, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Let's celebrate soonnnn."

Kriti Sanon too had congratulated Alia in her post earlier and she wrote, "Congratulations Alia. So, so well deserved. I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yaayyiie. Big hug. Let's celebrate.

Here's congratulating both Gangu and Mimi.