National Awards: Jr NTR On Allu Arjun's Best Actor Win - 'You Deserve All The Success'

The was jubilation for Allu Arjun fans and heartbreak for Jr NTR's legion of followers today. The Pushpa star won Best Actor at the 69th National Awards –an honour that Jr NTR fans were hoping all day would go their chosen idol. Emotions ran high on social media with Jr NTR trending all day but he himself was nothing but gracious in his congratulatory post for Allu Arjun (to be clear, Best Actor predictions made all day were simply speculation since there are no nominations, just winners chosen by a jury).

Expressing his joy at the Pushpa star's massive feat, Jr NTR wrote on X: "Congratulations @alluarjun bava. You deserve all the success and awards you get for Pushpa."

Alia Bhatt, who was the joint winner of the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, also got big love from her RRR co-star Jr NTR. “Congratulations

Alia,” Jr NTR wrote: "Congratulations @aliaa08 and all the other winners of the national awards. You have made yourselves and your well wishers immensely proud."

Alia Bhatt shares the Best Actress prize with Kriti Sanon – they have been awarded for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

Coming back to RRR, the blockbuster took home several awards including Best Popular Film. It shared the Best Music prize and Kaala Bhairava won Best Male Playback Singer for Naatu Naatu. Heaping words of praise on his "colleagues," Jr NTR wrote on X: "Congratulations to my colleagues of #RRRMovie. @kaalabhairava7 you brought Komuram Bheemudo song to life with your voice.

@mmkeeravaani garu, your background score for our film is the best and this award is another recognition for the same. Prem Master, every aching bone and muscle of our bodies earned you this award. @srinivas_mohan, #KingSolomon, you have been impeccable. Last but not least, congratulations @DVVMovies and @SSRajamouli on delivering such a monumental film."

At the 69th National Awards, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was awarded Best Film. Kriti's Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor and Pallavi Joshi won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Kashmir Files which also won Best Film on National Integration.

The feature film awardees were announced by jury head filmmaker Ketan Mehta. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, will be announced later. The National Awards will be handed out by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony later in the year.