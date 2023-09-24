National Award-Winning Malayalam Filmmaker K G George Dies At 78

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: hotnsourmoviec3)

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker and national award winner K G George died on Sunday at an old age home near Kakkanad here. He was 78, according to a source at the old age home.

The veteran director suffered a stroke five years ago and the last couple of months had become very difficult for him, the source said. Condolences poured in from people, including politicians, actors and directors, from all walks of life on social media.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said the filmmaker's death was an irreparable loss to the Malayalam film industry. George handled issues affecting society by analysing the societal structure and the mindset of individuals, the chief minister said in his Facebook post paying tribute to the veteran director.

He worked to reduce the difference between artistic and commercial cinema, Vijayan said."There are not many directors who have handled different themes (in their films)," the chief minister said in his post.

George's funeral is likely to be held on Tuesday, the old age home said. He received the national award for best feature film Swapnaadanam (1976) and has also bagged nine state film awards since he started his film career in 1970.

Ulkaddal (1979), Onappudava (1978), Yavanika (1982) and Adaminte Variyellu (1984) are some of the best directorial works of the award winning director who was in 2015 selected for the J C Daniel Award -- the Kerala government's highest honour for outstanding contribution to Malayalam cinema.

Panchavadi Palam directed by George in 1984 is considered one of the best political satire films in Malayalam cinema.

His wife Selma George and son Arun are in Goa and daughter Thara is in abroad, the old age home said.

