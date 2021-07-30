Natasa Stankovic Is Reliving Her Pregnancy Days With These Throwbacks

Natasa Stankovic shared this image. (courtesy natasastankovic__ )

Highlights Natasa Stankovic shared her maternity album

Natasa shared multiple posts for her son

She and Hardik Pandya welcomed Agastya last year

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic brightened up our Instagram feed with super cute pictures of herself along with her son Agastya, and fiance Hardik Pandya. She also shared pictures from her pregnancy diaries. The occasion? Her son Agastya's first birthday. Sharing priceless pictures from her family album, she wrote: "Our boy," adding a couple of heart emojis to the post. In a separate entry, she shared a reel with Agastya and she wrote: "You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born. Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy. You are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son, love you so so much.#appleofmyeye."

See her posts here:

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya frequently makes appearances on their Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. See some of the posts here, you can thank us later:

Natasa Stankovic, a former model, has featured in special dance numbers in films such as Satyagraha, Daddy, Fukrey Returns and Lupt, to name a few. She also starred in Swara Bhasker's web show Flesh and the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which she participated with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni, who was a contestant in the last season of TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.