What Rihanna Told Natalie Portman When She Was Going Through Divorce

Images Instagrammed by Natalie Portman and Manish Malhotra. (courtesy: NataliePortman)

Natalie Portman was the latest guest on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.From giving advice to Jimmy Fallon on how to dress up to recalling her viral exchange with pop sensation Rihanna, the Oscar-winning actress had a blast. Talking about her oh-so-wonderful interaction with Rihanna, Natalie Portman said, “It was an amazing experience for me.” The actress added that the Grammy-winning singer had called her “one of the hottest bit*hes in Hollywood.” FYI: Natalie Portman and Rihanna met at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

Natalie Portman added, “I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad bit*h.” She continued, “It was exactly what I needed. … It was a formative moment in my life.” For those who don't know, the actress had filed for a divorce in July 2023 from her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The couple decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. They share two children together. Natalie Portman and Benjamin have worked together in the 2010 film Black Swan. The two officially got divorced earlier this year.

At Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the makers also ran a clip of the viral exchange between Natalie Portman and Rihanna. The clip opens to the two sharing a warm hug, Next, the singer says, "I am a f***ing fan. You're one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood forever.” To this, the actress, who looks shocked, replies, "Excuse me? Are you kidding me? I am gonna faint. I am gonna black out. I love you, and I listen to your music all the time and you're such a queen.”

Natalie Portman, back then, also shared a picture with Rihanna on Instagram and said, “Still not over this…”

Natalie Portman will be next seen in Lady in the Lake.