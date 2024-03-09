Big Buzz: Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Announce Divorce 11 Years After Marriage

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: barstoolsports)

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced. Natalie quietly initiated divorce proceedings from her husband of 11 years, director and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, eight months ago. The divorce was recently finalised in France, where they reside with their two children, 12-year-old son Aleph and 7-year-old daughter Amalia, confirmed a representative for Natalie Portman to People. Facing the challenges of their private separation, exacerbated by reports of Benjamin Millepied's extramarital affair in May 2023, Natalie Portman leaned on the support of her friends to navigate the difficult period. A friend of the couple told People, "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it. Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

Throughout their separation, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied prioritised their children's well-being and maintained a united front as co-parents. Despite hints of trouble in the marriage, such as Natalie Portman not wearing her wedding ring since last spring, the couple worked privately to address their issues and establish a "new normal."

Both Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have been balancing demanding work commitments alongside their personal challenges. On the work front, Benjamin Millepied is involved in the choreography of the sequel to Dune, while Natalie Portman has been engaged in various projects, including her critically acclaimed performance in May December and her current work on the Guy Ritchie-directed film Fountain of Youth.

Natalie Portman, an Oscar-winning actress, has also been actively involved in Angel City, a soccer team, and is gearing up for the release of her upcoming limited TV series, Lady in the Lake. Despite their private struggles, the couple has continued to support each other professionally, with the actress accompanying Benjamin Millepied to the premiere of his film Carmen in September 2022. Before the finalisation of the divorce, neither Natalie Portman nor Benjamin Millepied addressed public speculation about their marriage. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Natalie Portman chose not to engage with the rumours surrounding their relationship and said, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." For the unversed, the former couple married in 2012 after meeting on the set of Black Swan, where Benjamin Millepied served as choreographer.