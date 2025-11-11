Naseeruddin Shah Reacts To Farhan Akhtar's "Distasteful" Remark On <i>Bhaag Milkha Bhaag</i> Row: "My Comment Has Been Exaggerated"

Film veteran Naseeruddin Shah reacted to Farhan Akhtar's recent remark on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag row and claimed that his past "statement" has been exaggerated. Twelve years later, Farhan Akhtar tagged Naseeruddin Shah's comment as "distaseful" publicly after the senior actor slammed him for his performance in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

"He is right but I think my statement has been exaggerated a bit," Naseeruddin Shah told Hindustan Times.

Asked which part he claimed "exaggerated", the senior actor said, "I don't think you need to be a genius to figure that out! Read both statements."

Farhan Akhtar recently told India TV, "I have known him for so many years. We worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He knows me ever since I was a child. He is a great performer and a great actor, but the only thing that I didn't like was that if you want me to improve in my work, then there is a way of communicating that... But to go in the press and say this... I found that distasteful."

What Naseeruddin Shah Said About Farhan's Performance

In 2013, Naseeruddin Shah slammed Farhan's performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: "I don't care about Farhan Akhtar, and I don't watch his films. I liked his first film, 'Dil Chahta Hai'. He's a tremendous person and has so many facets to him. Tomorrow I won't be surprised if I hear that he cooked a 10-course meal to perfection. He sings, acts, produces films and writes. I think it's great he's doing whatever he can. I'm not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him."

In another interview, the senior actor had said, "It's a completely fake film. Farhan has no doubt worked very hard but building up muscles and growing your hair is not exactly working hard on your acting. At least he should have tried to look like Milkha."

Based on the life of Indian track and field sprinter, Milkha Singh, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Apart from Farhan Akhtar, Art Malik, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Prakash Raj and Meesha Shafi played supporting roles in the film. Sonam Kapoor played a special appearance in the film.