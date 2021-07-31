Nargis Fakhri Checks Off Making Pasta 'From Scratch' From Her Italy Vacation Wishlist. See Pics

Nargis Fakhri shared this photo (courtesy nargisfakhri)

Nargis Fakhri is making the most of her trip to Italy. No doubt, food is on the list. Apart from gorging up on the delicious cuisine of the country, the actress has got herself into the kitchen too. What's cooking? Pasta is on her mind. She is not only cooking her own pasta but also making it from scratch like an expert. Nargis Fakhri is not alone in her culinary endeavours as she is accompanied by her partner, American Chef Justin Santos. The photos on Instagram suggest that her new stop is the city of Bologna and she is busy making tortellini and tagliatelle pasta from the city's fresh resources.

The photos show the entire process: from making the pasta to serving it hot on the plate. Nargis Fakhri stands beside a pasta-making machine in many photos and she is seen piping a cheese and herbs paste on some pasta sheets. The couple has carefully prepared the ribbon-like tagliatelle and the cup-shaped tortellini. When it's time to cook, tomatoes and herbs are tossed in among other ingredients. The results are two astonishingly delicious dishes. Nargis wrote in her caption, "Look Ma, I made pasta from scratch. What a wonderful experience learning to make tortellini and tagliatelle pasta from simple, fresh ingredients in Bologna. If you have not been to Italy you must go. And make sure to stop in Bologna for the food. And medieval architecture. Let me know if you want the recipe in the comments. "

See the photos here:

Nargis Fakhri's last stop was in Positano. Apart from the food there, she stunned us with her breezy look in a summer dress and the view of the locale. The experience had surely mesmerised her as she wrote, "I want the pictures in my head (memories) to be my photos."

Before visiting Bologna, Nargis Fakhri got another chance to cook Italian food in Naples. She prepared a scrumptious and juicy pizza there. Her photo showed the glee on her face. After all, who wouldn't love to cook their favourite food in one of their favourite places?

Nargis Fakhri's first stop in her vacation was at Capri where we see her devouring the best of Italian food and enjoying her time on the blue sea with Justin.

From food to style to holiday mood, the actress has got us craving for an Italian vacation just with her photos. What do you say?