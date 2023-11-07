Nani Soni Razdan On Raha Turning One: "I Can't Believe It"

Image was shared by Soni Razdan. (Courtesy: sonirazdan)

Raha Kapoor celebrated her 1st birthday on Monday in the presence of her parents and grandparents. Talking about her grandchild turning one, Soni Razdan told NDTV's Abira Dhar Rao, her wish to see Raha grow and hold onto every single moment. In an exclusive interview, she told NDTV, "I can't believe it. I thought she was just born five months ago. In five months, we feel like we have seen this whole child grow up to one year." She added, "I want to hold onto every single moment and live it as much as possible."

Besides talking about her grandchild Raha, Soni Razdan also spoke about her reaction to daughter Alia Bhatt's National Award win. She said, "It was one of the most moving and emotional moments of my life. I was in tears."

Soni Razdan also spoke about Alia's journey as a new mom to baby Raha, she said, "Now that she is a mom, she understands so much more. She tells me every single day. She sent me a lovely message once , 'I'm so sorry if I have done this, done that... I now realise...' This was before the child was born."

On Monday night, Soni Razdan attended Raha's birthday bash held at Alia-Ranbir's house. Besides her, Raha's aunts Karisma-Kareena Kapoor and many others also attended the party.

A look at some pictures from last night:

Soni Razdan is best-known for her performances in films like Trikaal, Mandi, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, No Fathers In Kashmir, Yours Truly and Raazi, in which she co-starred with her daughter Alia Bhatt. She also featured in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.