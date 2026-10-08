Nana Patekar's Last Public Appearance Video Emerges Hours After His Death

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Following his death, a video from the actor's last public appearance surfaced online. Only days before his death, the actor spoke about his life and whether he was doing enough with the time he had.

On October 4, Nana Patekar attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula. While addressing the crowd, the actor spoke about former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, whom he remembered as a close friend. His comments about how little time any person is guaranteed now carry a different weight following his death.

A video shared by PTI emerged on social media. during the event, the actor said, “We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person's life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do?”

Another video making rounds on social media showed the actor was playing a Goan traditional instrument called Shamel in Panjim during a cultural performance.

Take A Look At The Video:

The actor was found unconscious at his apartment and was rushed to a private medical facility. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, doctors attempted to revive Nana Patekar for around 45 minutes but he could not be saved.

The actor was declared dead at approximately 5:10 AM on October 8. He was 75. Dr Salkar said the actor remained in asystole, meaning there was no electrical activity in the heart, throughout the resuscitation efforts. A medico-legal case has been registered, and authorities are expected to conduct a post-mortem examination.

Nana Patekar's last released film was Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic action thriller O'Romeo. The film was released in February 2026.

Also Read | Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75, Was Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence