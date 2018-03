Namaste England In Punjab: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Say Hello From Sarson Ke Khet

Highlights Team Namaste England is currently shooting in Punjab "Happy shooting Namaste England with my boys," Parineeti wrote Namaste England releases on December 7

A post shared by ladkiyon ka noor-Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoorfcx) on Feb 22, 2018 at 5:48am PST

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently posted a picture with Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The picture has been taken somewhere in Punjab, where teamis currently shooting. "Punjab, Londongaliyaan. Happy shootingwith my boys," Parineeti captioned the post. This is the first picture of the actors from the sets of the film.will be Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's third film together, after(his debut film) and, which also releases this year.is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2007 hit film, which was also directed by Mr Shah.See Parineeti and Arjun's happy picture from Punjabwent on floor last month in Amritsar. Before the beginning the film, Parineeti, Arjun and Vipul Amrutlal Shah visited the Golden Temple The poster of the film looks like this. Of co-starring again with Arjun inand, Parineeti told news agency IANS, "More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star."Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor'sreleases on December 7 while, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, hits the screens on August 3.