Namaste England In Punjab: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Say Hello From Sarson Ke Khet

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently posted a picture with Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The picture has been taken somewhere in Punjab, where team Namaste England is currently shooting. "Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan. Happy shooting Namaste England with my boys," Parineeti captioned the post. This is the first picture of the actors from the sets of the film. Namaste England will be Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's third film together, after Ishaqzaade (his debut film) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also releases this year. Namaste England is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2007 hit film Namastey London, which was also directed by Mr Shah.
See Parineeti and Arjun's happy picture from Punjab Ke Khet.
Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan!!!! Happy shooting NAMASTE ENGLAND with my boyss!! @arjunk26#VipulAmritlalShah#NamasteEnglandpic.twitter.com/PPqfrqg4NJ— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 20, 2018
Namaste England went on floor last month in Amritsar. Before the beginning the film, Parineeti, Arjun and Vipul Amrutlal Shah visited the Golden Temple.
The poster of the film looks like this.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England releases on December 7 while Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, hits the screens on August 3.