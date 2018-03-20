Namaste England In Punjab: Parineeti Chopra And Arjun Kapoor Say Hello From Sarson Ke Khet

Parineeti Chopra posted a picture with Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 20, 2018 20:31 IST
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor with director Vipul Amrutlal Shah (Image courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

New Delhi: 

Actress Parineeti Chopra recently posted a picture with Namaste England co-star Arjun Kapoor and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The picture has been taken somewhere in Punjab, where team Namaste England is currently shooting. "Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan. Happy shooting Namaste England with my boys," Parineeti captioned the post. This is the first picture of the actors from the sets of the film. Namaste England will be Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's third film together, after Ishaqzaade (his debut film) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also releases this year. Namaste England is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2007 hit film Namastey London, which was also directed by Mr Shah.

See Parineeti and Arjun's happy picture from Punjab Ke Khet.
 

Namaste England went on floor last month in Amritsar. Before the beginning the film, Parineeti, Arjun and Vipul Amrutlal Shah visited the Golden Temple.
 


The poster of the film looks like this.
 


Of co-starring again with Arjun in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England, Parineeti told news agency IANS, "More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star."

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England releases on December 7 while Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, hits the screens on August 3.
 

