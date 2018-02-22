Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra's Namastey Canada Begins. First Stop, The Golden Temple

Actor Arjun Kapoor, fresh from the wedding festivities of his cousin Mohit Marwah, reached Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple before he stars filming Namastey Canada. His co-star Parineeti Chopra and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah kept him company. Fan clubs shared pictures of the trio at the Golden Temple. Parineeti wore a kurta with salwar and dupatta while Arjun was dressed in a chikankaari kurta and denims. Apparently, it was Arjun Kapoor's idea to visit the Golden Temple before the shoot started. Take a look at the trio in Amritsar:
Vipul Amrutlal Shah is looking forward to shoot the film is Amritsar, which will be followed by Ludhiana and Patiala, reports news agency PTI. The filmmaker earlier told PTI that this is the perfect time to be in Punjab as the weather is neither too hot nor too cold and the crops will make for stunning visuals.
Namastey Canada is Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's third film together after Ishaqzaade (Arjun's debut film) and their work-in-progress project Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. "More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star," Parineeti told news agency IANS.
