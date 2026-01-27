Nakuul Mehta Recalls Losing A Film For Being "Too Good-Looking"

Nakuul Mehta was recently seen in the series Space Gen: Chandrayaan. The show is inspired by India's Chandrayaan lunar missions and traces the journey from the Chandrayaan 2 setback in 2019 to the successful Chandrayaan 3 landing near the Moon's south pole. It received mixed reviews from critics and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Now, in an interview with a news portal, the actor recalled an incident where he was rejected by a director for being "too good-looking."

What Nakuul Mehta Said

Speaking to News18, the actor shared, "The weirdest thing had happened. There was this once very popular producer and director. I was slated to do a sequel to a really beautiful film with him. Everything was done. We shot pictures and got the dates. I was at an acting workshop when he called and told me, 'I was thinking about it. I think you're too good-looking for the part, ya.'"

He continued, "I said okay. It was the role of a rajkumar from Rajasthan that I was supposed to play. But I kept thinking, what does my look have to do with the character I was supposed to play? Then I realised that he didn't have a better excuse to give. I didn't know what to make of that. I was like, what's he saying?"

About Space Gen: Chandrayaan

Created by Arunabh Kumar and produced by Premsheela Kumar and N. Kumar for The Viral Fever, the series stars Nakuul Mehta and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, with Prakash Belawadi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gopal Dutt and Meiyang Chang appearing in key supporting parts.



