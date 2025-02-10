Nagarjuna's Roaring Shout Out To Naga Chaitanya On <i>Thandel</i> Performance: "Proud Of You My Son"

Naga Chaitanya's new film Thandel, marking his first release since his wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, released to positive reviews. After the release, Nagarjuna wrote an appreciation post for his son on X. Praising his son's hard work and grit, Nagarjuna wrote, "Proud of you my son! I have watched you push boundaries, face challenges, and give your heart to the craft. Thandel is not just another film-it is a testament to your relentless passion, your courage to dream big, and your hard work."

He added, "To all the Akkineni fans-you have stood by us like family, and Thandel's success is as much yours as it is ours. Thank you for your endless love and support! Gratitude."

Take a look:

Dear @chay_akkineni, Proud of you my son!❤️ I have watched you push boundaries, face challenges, and give your heart to the craft. Thandel is not just another film—it is a testament to your relentless passion, your courage to dream big, and your hard work. 💐 ✨ ✨ ❤️



To all… pic.twitter.com/cE9u2EKaTn — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 9, 2025

Thandel stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Raju (played by Naga Chaitanya) a fisherman and Satya (Sai Pallavi). Satya urges Raju to stop going to the sea and look for other jobs. Ignoring her plea, Raju ventures out into the sea and accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, where he is arrested. The rest of the story follows how Raju and Satya reunite overcoming hurdles on their way.

Thandel started the box-office journey with promising numbers. On Day 2, the romantic action thriller earned ₹10.75 crore through ticket sales, as reported by Sacnilk. On its first Saturday, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial recorded an overall 57.32% Telugu occupancy.

So far, Thandel has amassed ₹22.25 crore in the domestic market, according to the report. To reach a wider audience, the movie has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.