Nagarjuna Invites Amitabh Bachchan And Chiranjeevi For ANR Award Ceremony

The ANR award has previously been bestowed upon iconic personalities such as Devanand, Lata Mangeshkar and others

Hyderabad (Telangana):

Nagarjuna invited veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi for the ANR Award ceremony. On Friday, Nagarjuna met Chiranjeevi formally to invite him to the ANR Award ceremony. The Akkineni family would honour Chiranjeevi with the ANR Award and it will be presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna also shared pictures from his meeting with Chiranjeevi.

Captioning the post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "This year is extra special as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of my father, ANR garu! Honoured to invite @SrBachchan ji and Megastar @KChiruTweets garu to the ANR Awards 2024 to mark this milestone! Let's make this award function unforgettable! @AnnapurnaStdios #ANRLivesOn #ANRNationalAward #ANR100Years."

The award ceremony, which will be held on the 28th of this month, promises to be a memorable event, to be attended by a host of celebrities from the film industry.

The ANR award has previously been bestowed upon iconic personalities such as Devanand, Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, S S Rajamouli, Hema Malini, Shyam Benegal, Sridevi B Kapoor, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Anjali Devi, Vyjayantimala Bali and Balachander.

