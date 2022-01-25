Naga Chaitanya Says He Has The 'Best On-Screen Chemistry' With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A throwback of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. (courtesy chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya is trending courtesy a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, where he was asked "With whom do you think you share the best on-screen chemistry?" The actor took Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding. They also co-starred in the film Majili. They announced their separation last year.

When Naga Chaitanya was asked about the Bollywood actresses he would like to work with, he said Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and added, "I love their performances. So if I ever get an opportunity I would love to share screen space with them in some way."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu started trending big time last week after she deleted the post announcing her and Naga Chaitanya's separation on Instagram.

The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement last year. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The speculations about the couple's rift started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media last year. The actress changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to 'S'.