Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'New Beginnings' Include Skiing In Switzerland And More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is leaving everyone wanting a holiday. At present, the Jaanu actress is in Switzerland for a relaxing holiday and her photos and videos are unmissable. Recently, she went skiing and shared a video with her fans on social media. In the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu can be seen dressed in white denim, bright yellow puffer jacket, and a safety helmet. Samantha called it a " new beginning" and many celebs also commented on her photo and praised her. In just a few hours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video has more than 7 lakh likes. The video has come at a time when she created a stir on social media after deleting her separation announcement post.

Sharing the skiing video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Leave your ego at home they said .. no truer words have been spoken. #newbeginnings #skiing." Sophie Choudry commented, "Woah!! Amaze Sam." Samyukta Hegde called her "Superrrrstarrrr."

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's skiing video:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a photo of hers and captioned it as "Day 4 is when the magic happens. #skiingainteasybutitsureisfun."

Here's Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stunning photo:

Yesterday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu left everyone curious when she deleted her separation announcement post. On October 2, last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they are separating and the news has left their fans sad. And now, Samantha has deleted the post, while Naga Chaitanya still has it.

The post had read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."