Naga Chaitanya Is Being 'Extra Careful' After Laal Singh Chaddha Failure: Report

Naga Chaitanya shared this image. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, is reportedly being extra careful before signing projects. The actor saw two back-to-back flops with his film Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha in the past few months. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Naga Chaitanya is getting a lot of offers from big directors. He is also in talks with DJ Tillu director Vimal Krishna but is skeptical now. He is taking his time before signing the dotted lines."

The source added, "Since he had back-to-back 2 flops, Chay doesn't want to take any wrong move and it is but obvious."

Naga Chaitanya played the role of Balaraju aka Bala in Laal Singh Chaddha. He was Laal's colleague in the Indian Army and his good friend. Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor released in August and flopped at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the targets of the boycott trend on social media, where many protested against the film for Aamir Khan's "anti-national" statement in 2015. The film was the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Similarly, Naga's film Thank You, which was released in July didn't do well at the box office. The film, directed by Vikram Kumar, also featured Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be soon seen making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's supernatural horror series, Dhootha. The Vikram K Kumar's directorial is Amazon Prime Video's first Telugu original.

Other than Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya has also signed his twenty-second project with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The film, also starring Kirthi Shetty will go on floors from September 21.