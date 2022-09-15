Nagarjuna On Son Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Divorce: 'Can't Keep Moping'

A throwback of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Veteran actor Nagarjuna checked into Mumbai on Wednesday and he interacted with the media during his visit. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the superstar was asked about son Naga Chaitanya's divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and if what is written about Naga Chaitanya's personal life in the media worries him. To this Nagarjuna replied: "He is happy, that's all I see. That's good enough for me. It's an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate." He added, "We can't keep moping about it. It's gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody's life." Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement last year.

Earlier this year, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, she was asked during the show if she and Naga Chaitanya are amicable. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently starred in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. The film emerged as a big hit at the box office.