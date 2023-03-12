Nafisa Ali Shares Throwback Gold From An Ad Shoot In Bombay - 'Me At 19 Years'

Image was shared by Nafisa Ali. (courtesy: nafisaalisodhi)

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, in her latest Instagram entry, shared a collage of throwback pictures from her younger days. On Sunday, the actress shared a collage of four monochrome pictures from an ad shoot which she did at age 19 after winning Miss India 1976. In the beautiful pictures shared, we see Nafisa Ali posing for the camera as she is seen wearing a lovely saree. Uploading the images of her Instagram feed, the actress wrote, "Me at 19 years for a photo shoot …. A sari advertisement in Bombay after winning ‘Miss India 1976'" The post was an instant hit on social media as people flooded her comment sections with compliments like "Stunning" and "Beauty of all times".

See the post here:

Last year, the actress shared a health update on Instagram that she will be undergoing surgery after a lump was discovered near her lung. The 65-year-old actress, sharing a picture of her PET (positron emission tomography) results, wrote in her caption: "Done my PET and they have discovered a nodule near my lung but it's below my rib cage and above my diaphragm, so a laparoscopic surgery, via the right rib has to be done to remove it and check if cancerous. Just as well I got my PET done and hopefully the surgeon will nip it in the bud. Most probably on Friday in Delhi."

This is what Nafisa Ali posted:

Two years ago, Nafisa Ali revealed in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with - leucoderma, a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. An excerpt from Ms Ali's post read, "Ever since my chemotherapy, I started noticing white patches on my neck area. Now, being by the sea and getting a tan, I can tell it's on my face too. Such is life... You win some and lose some. I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma." Nafisa Ali is also a cancer survivor and she documented the journey of her recovery on social media.

Nafisa Ali, a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana and she was also seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.