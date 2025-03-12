How Priyanka Chopra's Father Reacted To The Actress's Botched Nose Surgery

2000 was a rewarding year for Priyanka Chopra. The actress bagged the title of Miss World in 2000, and then there was no stopping her.

However, the actress also underwent a nose surgery to treat a nasal polyp. There were complications in the surgery which resulted in an unprecedented outcome where the actress had a botched nose. This took place before Priyanka won the Miss World title.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra revealed how Priyanka's father had reacted to the situation, seeing how it affected the actress.

Madhu Chopra said, "I wasn't able to counsel her so much, but her dad said, 'There's nothing that we cannot fix. So don't worry, this is a very small thing'."

Furthermore, Madhu Chopra revealed, "Arey ussi face ke saath toh woh Miss World bani. (She won Miss World with that same face). It was just an accident, which could have happened with any doctor. An accident that was. Mishap, I would say. But it was correctable, so we had it corrected."

Madhu Chopra also added how Priyanka was very upset about it, thinking that she went for something, and came back with something else. However, Priyanka's father stood by her as a beacon of hope, reassuring her that it could all be fixed.

On the work front, fans are excited for Priyanka's comeback in Bollywood. She is reportedly teaming up with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for SSMB29. The grand two-part saga will have production running until 2026.

In the West, Priyanka has her hands full with projects namely Citadel Season 2, Heads Of State, and The Bluff.