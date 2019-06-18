Nach Baliye 9: Yes, Urvashi Dholakia Will Tango With Ex-Boyfriend. Salman Khan To Reveal Her Dance Partner Soon

Urvashi Dholakia was last seen in Chandrakanta. (Image courtesy: urvashidholakia9)

Highlights Urvashi Dholakia is best known for her role as Komolika Urvashi says the showrunners are yet to lock her partner for the show Salman Khan will introduce the participants of the show soon

Nach Baliye 9 is set to return with ex-couples as participating jodis and now, Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika of the small screen, has confirmed her participation in the show. She reposted a teaser of the show on her Instagram page and wrote: "Surprise!!!! New show new beginning... Love you all." In another posted she asked: "Excited??" In the promo, Urvashi Dholakia can be seen shaking a leg with a masked dance partner and she warns him to maintain distance because he's an ex now. The identity of the masked dancer will be revealed by Salman Khan, who is producing the dance reality show. However, Indian Express and several media websites reported that Urvashi will tango with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva, who currently features in television show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Urvashi did not confirm who her dance partner is and said: "The show's creative team is still in talks to figure out who would be the best match for me. It will be interesting. As far as chemistry goes, we will just have to wait and see how everything else works out."

Meanwhile, Indian Express also listed name of other ex-couples who have been approached by team Nach Baliye. The names include Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic and Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The group of ex-couples will reportedly compete against couples such as Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, reported Indian Express.

Speaking about the concept of Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan said in a statement: "The positive part is that there's no negative confrontation. You're not together anymore and you come back and you work together so past is forgiven, forgotten and you're working."

Nach Baliye 9 will be hosted by Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget.