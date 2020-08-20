'My Feet Are Normal': Bulbbul Star Tripti Dimri Captions Pic Perfectly

Tripti Dimri shared this picture. (Image courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Actress Tripti Dimri, star of Netflix film Bulbbul, went on a hike and she shared fabulous pictures from the trip on her Instagram story. In one of the pictures, Tripti can be seen relaxing by a rocky stream. She captioned the picture, "Oh yaa, my feet are normal." The caption is a reference to her character in Bulbbul, in which she plays the eponymous character. In the movie, Bulbbul's jealous husband mutilates her feet in a fit of rage. Later, she "transforms" into the "witch with twisted feet" of folklore, which is at the heart of the film's plot.

Back to Tripti's hike - She shared spectacular pictures from the trip with greenery and tranquillity all around her. In one of the pictures, Tripti wore a face mask and she wrote, "Let's do some hiking. I sure look like that man from #guruchela candies." She captioned another picture: "Because green is my happy colour."

Here are pictures shared by Tripti Dimri on Instagram:

Tripti Dimri debuted in Bollywood in 2017 movie Poster Boys, co-starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. She then featured in Laila Majnu, directed by Imtiaz Ali's brother Sajid Ali. However, Anushka Sharma-produced Bulbbul placed Tripti on the list of Bollywood's rising stars. She received rave reviews for her portrayal of the titular character.

Bulbbul is directed by Anvita Dutt and it also features Avinash Tiwary (also Tripti's Laila Majnu co-star), Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam. The film released to excellent reviews in June on Netflix.