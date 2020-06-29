Bulbbul Star Tripti Dimri Reveals That 'Facing The Camera Terrified' Her Once

Tripti Dimri in Bulbbul. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Tripti Dimri, who plays the titular Bulbbul in the recently released Netflix film, in her latest Instagram post, shared her journey in Bollywood. Tripti began her note by saying that growing up, she was drastically different from the character that she plays in Bulbbul. In her note Tripti stated that she was even scared of getting her doubts cleared in a classroom. "Growing up, I was extremely different from the character I play in Bulbbul. I was not an extrovert at all! She's curious and excitable and I was the opposite of it. I was very shy and I never felt comfortable participating in school functions and activities. I even hated getting doubts cleared in class because I didn't like having all those eyes on me."

During her college days, Tripti began modeling and was an active participant in activities that involved the stage. Recalling her first audition, the actress wrote: "I remember putting off giving my first audition because the thought of facing the camera terrified me. Surprisingly, I did well and I got selected, which led to my debut movie Poster Boys."

From being uncomfortable with the attention to feeling at home on a set, Tripti Dimri has come a long way. The actress wrote in her note that she chose to push her boundaries and get out of her comfort zone. "I am here because I chose to fight my fear and get out of my comfort zone. I chose to trust myself and stopped listening to my insecurities. I'm still nervous in new situations, I still fumble but I now know you can always overcome those fears and give it your all," read an excerpt from her post.

She signed off the post saying, "Remember, fear is just a feeling and no feeling is permanent. Fight it even if you fail. You can always get back up and try again. I'm glad I chose to fight."

Read Tripti Dimri's post here:

Besides Bulbbul, Tripti Dimri played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys (her Bollywood debut).

Bulbbul, produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, showcases the story of a child bride, who grows up to be a mysterious woman presiding over her painful past. It was one of the nine new original films announced by Netflix from India in 2018. The film also features Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chatterjee.