My Birthday Song Trailer: When Sanjay Suri's Nightmare Came True

Highlights Sanjay Suri is the co-producer of My Birthday Song This is actor Sameer Soni's first film as director Sameer says Nora Fatehi is the film's "surprise package"

Actor Sanjay Suri is back on the big screen with a thrilling tale of love and betrayal. The trailer of his upcoming filmshows what happens when a nightmare becomes reality. What happens when you don't remember what happened on the night when your world turns upside-down? It happens to Rajeev (Sanjay Suri) who wakes up to find that is life as he knew it has changed for worse. The film also stars Bigg Boss' alumna Nora Fatehi, who in director Sameer Soni's words will be a "surprise package," reports IANS.Watch the trailer of Sanjay Suri and Nora Fatehi'sSameer Soni, best known for his role in TV showand in films such asand, is debuting as director with. "I always knew that Samir would someday direct a film. I liked his writing style, the precise psychological observations, the smartness of the narrative, which was very exciting for me," Sanjay Suri, who is also co-producing the film, told IANS.: Of casting Nora as Sandy in the film, Sameer Soni told IANS: "Nora's character is enigmatic. It's tough to play. It needed innocence and seduction. Nora is an elegant girl, sweet and she has a seductive element to her persona. Nora being from Canada, just like her character, is a strong and independent individual and that's where she derives the toughness from."is releasing later this month.(With inputs from IANS)