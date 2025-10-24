Music Composer Sachin Of Sachin-Jigar Duo Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Singer, Released On Bail

Bollywood singer and composer Sachin Sanghvi, one half of the music director duo Sachin-Jigar, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage, police said on Friday.

Advocate Aditya Mithe, who is representing Sachin Sanghvi in the case, denied all the allegations against his client.

Sanghvi, known for hit songs in films such as Thamma, Stree 2, Bhediya and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

He said that the complainant, in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sachin Sanghvi in February 2024, and he had sent her a message on Instagram.

The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and they exchanged phone numbers, the official said.

The woman has alleged that Sachin Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said.

Following a probe, the singer was arrested, he added.

In a media statement, Sachin Sanghvi's lawyer Aditya Mithe said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case. My client's detention by the police was illegal and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally".

Sachin Sanghvi's arrest came days after the release of his latest work Thamma, as part of the Sachin-Jigar composer duo.

The horror comedy, produced by Maddock Films, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandana, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui released on Tuesday.