Mush Alert - Priyanka Chopra Confesses Husband Nick Jonas Makes Her 'Jaw Drop All Day'

Image was Instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra.(courtesy: priyankachopra)

Hey folks, it seems like Nick Jonas isn't the only one awestruck around Priyanka Chopra. The global star, who recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Russo Brothers' series Citadel, was asked about her reaction when Nick Jonas's jaw dropped on seeing her in a green gown, on the red carpet of Citadel premiere in Rome. Laughing, the actress confessed, Nick makes her jaw drop every day. "He makes my jaw drop all day. There is nothing wrong with that. I think it is amazing to be able to have a partner and I am his biggest fan. After I finish this screening, I am going to his show. That's what we do. We show up for each other, and that's family... I will get comfortable (change clothes) really quick as soon as this carpet is over," the actor stated.

The clip shared by Priyanka Chopra by a fan account was captioned, "And right now, Priyanka is in the concert, people already saw her (they moved the show one hour so she could attend after her screening)."

See the full video here:

For the unversed, a few days back, Nick Jonas shared a video on his timeline which captured Priyanka Chopra walking the Red carpet at the Citadel premiere in Rome, Italy. In the video, the singer can be seen looking at her in awe. In the background, we can hear, "Damn god damn".

Here is the video we are talking about:

Meanwhile, team Citadel attended the Los Angeles red carpet and fan screening for Prime Video's Citadel on Tuesday night. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a bright pink ensemble. Her co-star Richard Madden went for an all-black look. Citadel showrunners Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo were dressed in casual outfits.

The Citadel promotions however began in India. "Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas take over Mumbai on the first stop of their global tour for Citadel," wrote the makers. See the pictures here:

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been directed by the Russo Brothers. The series also stars Stanley Tucci. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.