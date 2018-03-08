Mumbai: Arshi Khan Counter-Alleges Extortion And Sexual Harassment Against Priest Priest alleges he loaned cash to arshi khan in 2015, but she was yet to pay him back; the reality tv star counter-alleges extortion and sexual harassment at his hands

Arshi Khan, model and queen of controversy on Bigg Boss 11 , is now once again making headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Pandit Ramesh Joshi from the Sai Dham temple in Kandivli has alleged that Arshi borrowed Rs 40,000 from him over two years ago and never returned it. Unable to recover his money despite repeated requests, the priest submitted a written complaint to the Samta Nagar police station on Tuesday.According to the pandit, Arshi and her publicist Flynn Remedios met him in September 2015, and she became a frequent visitor at the temple. On December 5, 2015, she and Flynn arrived at the temple and told the pandit that someone had stolen her purse and mobile phone. She told him that she was in a financial crisis and required money urgently for treatment of a health condition. She asked the priest to lend her Rs 40,000, and he gave her the amount in cash, he said. But soon after, Arshi stopped visiting the temple or responding to his calls. Later, she said she would return the pandit's money as soon as she got her dues from her producers . But that day never came.Pandit Ramesh told mid-day, "Arshi was like my daughter; I helped her in a time of distress, but she broke my trust. I seek the police's intervention so I can get my money back."Anil Mane, senior inspector of Samata Nagar police station, confirmed that he had received the pandit's application and added that the police would look into the matter and register a non-cognisable offence.Arshi launches counter-allegations Meanwhile, Arshi has now submitted a counter-complaint, accusing the pandit of sexual harassment and extortion. In her complaint, she alleged that he referred to her as his daughter and, under that pretext, he would touch her inappropriately. Arshi's publicist Flynn told this paper: "The allegation is completely baseless. Arshi does not owe any money to Pandit Ramesh, he is just trying to extort her. The police has not informed us of any complaint. We will soon file a complaint against Pandit Ramesh, as he is spreading rumours and harassing Arshi."