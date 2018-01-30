After Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan Hopes To Join Celebrity Big Brother Arshi Khan said: "I feel after doing Bigg Boss, I have also prepared for Celebrity Big Brother"

Bigg Boss 11's Arshi Khan is now keen to participate in the reality show's UK chapter, titled Celebrity Big Brother. Arshi Khan, who was evicted three weeks before the grand finale, told news agency IANS that she is prepared to feature in Celebrity Big Brother. "The show will be more fun and a great experience. I feel after doing Bigg Boss, I have also prepared for Celebrity Big Brother. After watching my journey, I have calculated the dos and don'ts. So I feel like spending some more time with strangers in Celebrity Big Brother house and representing India," Arshi said.



Very few Indian contestants have participated in Celebrity Big Brother. Actress Shilpa Shetty won the fifth season while former Miss India Deana Uppal ranked third in the 13th season.



Arshi Khan became a household name after featuring in Bigg Boss 11, where she made headlines for flirting with fellow housemate Hiten Tejwani. In fact, Hiten and Arshi's finale gig cashed in on their nok-jhok. Arshi Khan also successfully saved herself from getting nominated for 10 weeks in the show. In the 11th week, when she was nominated, she lost and



Arshi Khan recently hosted a party at her Mumbai residence, which was attended by many of her Bigg Boss 11 colleagues but winner Shilpa Shinde gave it a miss. Arshi and Shilpa started their journey on a positive note but it was messed up by the end of the show.



(With inputs from IANS)



