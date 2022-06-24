We Are So Going To Steal Mrunal Thakur's Hack To Curbing Midnight Cravings

Mrunal Thakur shared this image. (Image courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur is one of the most relatable actresses in Bollywood today. The star believes in keeping it real for her fans on social media. A case in point is Mrunal's latest post in which she is seen discussing her midnight cravings. The actress not only confessed to having food cravings like the rest of us but also provided us with a hack to tackle the urge to indulge in snacks in the middle of the night. In a note she said, “How to curb midnight cravings? Unlock your phone > photos > view post workout photos > go to bed > Good night.”

If you need any more inspiration, Mrunal Thakur has also kindly dropped several images of her post-workout session. From gym wear to swimsuits, the actress wears them all with the grace of a superstar. Replying to the post, actress Amruta Khanvilkar said, “Niceeeee,” with a heart-eye emoji. Actor Abhimanyu Dassani dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

While actress Asha Negi said, “That's why I sleep before midnight,” actor Arjun Bijlani replied with heart emojis.

See the images here:

Before that, Mrunal Thakur shared a set of images of herself dressed in a glamorous avatar and told fans just how much she loves her designer shoes. In the caption, she said, “It's okay to be a little obsessed with your Jimmy choo!”

Replying to the post, Huma Qureshi said, “I want the dress.” Actor Arjit Taneja said, “Bomb,” and Asha Negi cheered for her friend saying, “Holy,” with fire emojis.

A few days ago, Mrunal Thakur also shared a candid video from the gym. And, we say “candid” because the clip does not show her performing complex tasks easily but features her struggling through the exercises. In the caption, she said, “Perfect videos toh sabhi dalte hain, welcome to the other side.”

Replying to the fun post, Ridhi Dogra said, “I know this feeling,” with crying face emojis. Asha Negi replied to the post saying, “Hahahhaaa! This is our reality.”

Actress Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Love love the realness. Way to go gurrrrl.”

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Jersey. She will be seen in a bunch of exciting projects such as Sita Ramam and Gumraah.