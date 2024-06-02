Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Mr & Mrs Mahi scored impressive numbers at the box office on its second day. The sports-drama minted ₹ 4.50 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The total earning of the film till now is Rs 11.25 crore. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie narrates the story of Mahima, a doctor who marries a failed but talented cricketer, Mahendra. Over time, Mahendra realises that his wife is a gifted cricketer and decides to train her to become a professional. The film also features Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma and Kumud Mishra in important roles. Mr & Mrs Mahi has been jointly produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

A day ahead of Mr & Mrs Mahi's release, Jahvi Kapoor shared a BTS video from the sets on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is dressed as her character. As the cameraman approaches her, Janhvi can be heard saying, “Kya hai? [What?]”, “Ho gya na? [It is done, right?”, “Aaj ke liye itna hi footage milega [That's all the footage you'll get for today.]” She makes hand gestures signalling the cameraman to stop filming. Soon after, a cheerful Janhvi asks if she can share a “secret.” Janhvi's mood changes and she asks, “I wanna know what you are capturing?” and “kitna close up lega? [How much of a close-up shot are you going to take?]” Towards the end, Janhvi talks about a self-written poem that she does not wish to be recorded.

“I was clearly losing my mind on set on most days….#MrandMrsMahi out tomorrow book your tickets now!” read the text attached to the post.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Mr & Mrs Mahi 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The lead actors do their bit to keep us invested in the narrative and the emotions of the two principal characters. Rajkummar Rao, always on an even turf, delivers Mahendra's recriminations, some directed at his father, others at his wife, with conviction even when the lines that the character speaks are riddled with self-pity.”