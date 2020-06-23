Mouni Roy's Post Is All About Sun, Sand And The Sea

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni Roy shared multiple pictures on Instagram

Mouni's Instafam loved her post

Mouni will next be seen in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy, in a throwback state of mind, shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile, keeping up with the spirit of throwback Tuesday. In the photographs, the actress can be seen making the most of her me time as she sits by the beach. Dressed in checked separates, Mouni can be seen posing with a book in her hand and an ear-to-ear grin on her face. Mouni used the best set of words to describe the picture. She wrote: "Trapped in an oil painting." Mouni's picture was replete with heart emojis.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post here:

Earlier this month, Mouni posted a picture from a library and she wrote in her caption: "I love walking into a bookstore. It's like all my friends are sitting on shelves, waving their pages at me."

Mouni has been delighting her fans by sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Check out some of the posts here:

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. Her last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actress has also been a part of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.