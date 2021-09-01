Mouni Roy's Latest Stunning Pics Get Fiery Reactions From Vidya Malavade, Teejay Sidhu And Others

Mouni Roy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy left her friends and fans awestruck on Wednesday by sharing stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress, who will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, posted two photo albums. She looks every bit of stunning in a white ensemble in the pictures. "The end maybe the most fitting part of a story! But The journey though," Mouni captioned one album while sharing another, she wrote: "Give back to Gaia." Her posts got fiery reactions from actresses like Vidya Malavade, Teejay Sidhu and celebs like Tanvi Shah, Khushboo Grewal and Alisha Singh. On Mouni's post, Vidya Malavade dropped fire icons while Teejay Sidhu commented: "Wow! Beautiful!! If only we could just live in these kinds of clothes!"

See Mouni Roy's stunning pictures here:

Mouni Roy is known for her work in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. The actress has also participated in several reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Box Cricket League 2.

Mouni frequently treats her fans to stunning pictures of herself. Last month, she painted Instagram red by sharing these photos of herself. "Lost in a day dream," she wrote in the caption.

Mouni Roy went to the Maldives last month. She filled her Instagram diaries with breathtaking pictures of herself. Take a look:

Mouni Roy made her movie debut as a lead actress with the 2011 Punjabi film Hero Hitler In Love. In Bollywood, the actress has worked in movies like Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas, in Akshay Kumar's Gold and in spy thriller London Confidential.