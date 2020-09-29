Mouni Roy's 35th Birthday Celebrations Were All About Slow Dancing On The Beach

Highlights
- Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday
- She posted a video from the celebrations on Instagram
- Mouni's BFF Mandira Bedi also accompanied her at the beach
Mouni Roy's 35th birthday celebrations are what dreams are made of. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of her birthday festivities on Instagram. In the video, the actress can be seen happily twirling and slow dancing on the beach. Along with the video, she shared a thank you note for her friends and fans and she wrote: "Happy, blessed, grateful and thankful. Sending all the love back that I received from you guys, family, friends, my gram fam. Yesterday was unreal. Absolutely overwhelmed with your love and words... Thank you." Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday.
This is what the morning of Mouni Roy's birthday looked like. She wrote, "Thank you for the lovely birthday morning and the day that'll follow... So grateful."
Meanwhile, Mouni Roy's BFF Mandira Bedi shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "This tiny island where we had Mouni Roy's birthday dinner was something of a spectacular painting."
Mandira Bedi's birthday note for Mouni read, "Mon! I have so much love for you. When we met when we did, I never could imagine where you and I would be but here we are a little bit later and it's a Pyaar Ka Bhandaar! Thank for being in my life and Haq-se now I'm in yours. You are stuck with my for life."
Mouni Roy has been a part of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.
She stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. Her last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.