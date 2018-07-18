Mouni Roy 'Can't Wait' To Start Filming Made In China With Rajkummar Rao

Mouni Roy on the sidelines of a promotional event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mouni is currently filming Brahmastra, produced by Karan Johar She will start filming Made In China in September I can't wait to start working with Rajkummar: Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Roy, who plays Rajkummar Rao's wife in the upcoming film Made in China, told news agency IANS that she's always looked up to the actor's work. Mouni Roy will make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, which releases next month. "I think Rajkummar is a tremendous actor and I have always looked up to his work. I can't wait to start working with him. I am even more ecstatic to be a part of Maddock Films," Mouni Roy, who became a household name after starring in a string of Ekta Kapoor's K-soaps, said in a statement, reports to IANS.



Speaking about Mouni Roy's casting, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films told IANS: "We wanted someone who'd connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer. She has started working on her Gujarati dialect. Rajkummar will start preparing soon and knowing the chameleon that he is, I'm sure he'll quickly get under the skin of the character," he added.



Made In China is Rajkummar Rao and Dinesh Vijan's third collaboration after Stree (also produced by Maddock Films) while Rajkummar featured in a cameo role in Dinesh Vijan-directed Raabta. Made in China goes on floor in September in Mumbai and then parts of the film will be shot in Gujarat and China. Made in China will be directed by Mikhil Musale.



Even before the release of her debut film, Mouni Roy now has two plum Bollywood projects in her kitty. Made in China aside, Mouni will also be seen in Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.



