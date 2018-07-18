After Striking Bollywood Gold, Mouni Roy Will Be Made In China

Mouni Roy is making her Bollywood debut with Gold

Highlights Made In China will be directed by Mikhil Musale The film will go on floors in September, 2018 Made In China is a "quirky comedy"

Actress Mouni Roy has just confirmed that she will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in an upcoming "quirky comedy"- Made In China. Mouni will play Rajkummar Rao's wife in the film, which will be directed by Mikhil Musale. Made In China is set to roll in September this year and will be shot in Mumbai, Gujarat and China. Rajkummar Rao will play a struggling Gujarati businessman in the film while Mouni will play a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after her wedding. The story revolves around a newlywed couple, who are seeking an opportunity for a better livelihood.



#NewsAlert: Mouni Roy to play Rajkummar Rao's wife in quirky comedy #MadeInChina... Directed by Mikhil Musale... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Starts Sept 2018 in Mumbai, followed by Gujarat and China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018



Mouni Roy, who will make her Bollywood debut with Gold also has two movies in the line-up. Reema Kagti-directed Gold also stars Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar and Kunal Kapoor. The film, which will hit screens on Independence Day this year is a fictional retelling of Indian's epic win at the 1948 Olympics in field hockey - it was India's first gold medal as a free nation.



The 32-year-old actress is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna. The first part of the fantasy trilogy is expected to release in August next year. Team Brahmastra is currently shooting the film in Bulgaria and Mouni seems to be having a lot of fun on the sets. Earlier she had shared with her Instafam, a photo with her co-star Nagarjuna and the film 's director Ayan Mukerji.



Meanwhile, Mouni has also been roped in for RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, which also stars John Abraham. "I've given auditions in the past but this film just happened. I went for a meeting and the team instantly felt I suited the character as I have an old world vibe. They offered me the role and I immediately said 'yes'. I wasn't happy with the other offers I got around the time but I am excited about this film," Mouni Roy told Mumbai Mirror about getting the role in the film.



