Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Posts A Pic With Nagarjuna. Check Out The Hashtags

Mouni Roy with Nagarjuna on Brahmastra sets(Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Brahmastra is Nagarjuna's first Bollywood film in 15 years Mouni Roy is also part of Brahmastra Not much is known about Mouni Roy or Nagarjuna's characterin the film

Nagarjuna, who is making his Bollywood comeback after fifteen years with Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra is currently in Europe shooting for the film. Mouni Roy, who is also part of the fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, shared a photo on Instagram, which also features the Telugu superstar. She captioned the image as, "Grateful thankful peaceful about all the shoot days these days." Mouni had earlier shared another photo with the film's director Ayan Mukerji. "Freud once said "Love and work , work and love ; thats all there is." Always at my happiest self with them favourites. Favourites because ,"no apparent reason," she wrote on the Instagram post.





Just a few days back, Nagarjuna confirmed that he is making his Bollywood comeback with Brahmastra. The actor, who was shooting for his Telugu film with Sriram Aditya, left for Europe to start filming his Bollywood film. "Yes, I am doing Brahmastra. It is my first Hindi film in a very long time. I can't remember when was the last time I did a Hindi film. I think it was Mahesh Bhatt's Zakhm," Nagarjuna told IANS. The 58-year-old actor's last Bollywood film was 2003's LOC Kargil, which also featured Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.



"Brahmastra was impressive from the moment it came to me. I said 'yes' immediately and now, here I am on my way to shoot for it. I am looking forward to it," Nagarjuna, on why he chose to do this film.



Nothing much is known about Nagarjuna's role in the film so far and the actor himself refrained from divulging details about the film. "I am not supposed to say much. To be honest, I'm not very sure of the extent of my role. But it's a pivotal part. And they probably thought of me because the role suits my personality," Nagarjuna told IANS.



