Mouni Roy Almost Outshines The Sunset In These Stunning Pics

With COVID-19 bringing our travel dreams to a standstill, most of us have been living vicariously through throwback photos and social media posts of celebrities. One such actress, whose travel photos have been a sight for sore eyes, is Mouni Roy. From the winters of London to the warmth of Dubai, Mouni has been giving her fans a sneak peek into all her travel experiences. And while we are a tad bit jealous, we cannot help gushing over the beautiful actress and the stunning locales. In her latest Instagram post, Mouni is seen spending an evening on a rocky beach. The set of seven photos has Mouni with her back towards the camera, wearing a pink co-ord set.

The actress captioned the post, "Love the (earth emoji) as you would love yourself." In the comments section, her friend Payal Shah called her a "stunner." Actor Arjit Taneja dropped a heart and sparkle emoji. Within two hours of being uploaded, the post received four lakh likes.

Mouni Roy also recently went back to exploring her roots. For the unversed, the TV star is also a professional Kathak dancer. The 35-year-old shared a video of a Kathak performance, where she's dancing to the song 'Baawra Mann'. The 'Naagin' actress looked absolutely radiant in a baby pink Anarkali. The caption read, "When nobody dances with you waltz alone..."

She thanked Kathak choreographer Nikkita Banawalikar for "always inspiring and teaching her even on a video call when needed." Actress Shamita Shetty was in awe and commented, "So beautiful baby... you are such a graceful dancer."

The 'Brahmastra' actress has been entertaining her Insta fam with some happy moments from her recent Dubai vacation. Most of her pictures featured delicious food. She also went on a lunch date with her friend Rumana Nazim and enjoyed some yummy dessert and noodles.

Mouni Roy, who started her career in television, will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The fantasy action-adventure film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles.