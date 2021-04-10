Mouni Roy's Desert Dream Post Has This Actress' Heart

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: imouniroy)

We can't think of any silhouette that doesn't look good on Mouni Roy. The actress has aced every category there is when it comes to fashion and styling. Mouni went to the desert and gave her nod to an ensemble in sand hues. A streetwear loyalist, the 35-year-old star is making an impression with her of-the-moment pieces. Her pick this time was a sand beige coloured suit which has a toasty tone and slouchy fit. Giving an athletic vibe to the structured jacket, Mouni paired the ensemble with sporty wide-leg pants and sharp white sneakers. She went the matchy-matchy route but effortlessly balanced her look with a delicate white colour corset.

"I dream of gardens in the desert sand, I wake in vain, I dream of love as time runs through my hand, And in the flames, her shadows play in the shape of a man's desire," Mouni captioned the post. Her close friend, actress Aashka Goradia filled the comment box with several hearts.

It's not rare to see Mouni go out and about in a desert land rocking the athleisure look. Channeling her inner rockstar, she opted for an all-black outfit last time. What left us floored were her metallic sneakers and shoulder straps.

Last month, Mouni occupied a spot on the trends list for her marriage reports to Suraj Nambiar. It is said that she recently met with Suraj Nambiar's parents at Mandira Bedi's residence. Eagle-eyed fans looked for Suraj's shout-outs on Mouni's posts and were successful in finding a couple of them. One in particular, on the actress' music video titled Patli Kamariya, garnered immense publicity.

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The fantasy action-adventure film will also have Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles.