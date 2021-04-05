Mouni Roy Discovered Her 'Alter Ego' Last Year And Is Sharing With Us Now

Mouni Roy shared this photo (courtesy imouniroy)

Wanna take a look at Mouni Roy's alter ego? Please rush to her Instagram account. The actress has dropped moments from a photoshoot that took place in 2020. Mouni made heads turn in a full-sleeved little black dress. Adding an extra edge to her look, she opted for a smoky-eye effect and nude brown lip colour. The caption reads, "The last year gave me an alter ego." The photograph has received close to 2 lakh likes on the social media platform.

For each pic from the series, the Naagin fame star chose her words carefully. One of them said, "Oh my! A belle-bobblehead emerges!!." Another dramatic caption read, "I don't have to live in the real world, I believe I am fictional anyway."

Looks like black is Mouni's favourite colour. The 35-year-old, who is trained in Kathak, shared monochrome stills from a dance session. She is seen wearing a black mini halter neck outfit.

In one upload, Mouni is dancing with choreographer Utkarsh.

Last month, Mouni met Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. She wrote, "I usually have a lot to say all the time, but since yesterday, since I have met HIM, I feel quiet, do not feel like chit-chatting or speaking much, still cannot quite figure out what I should write or say. I only know to be breathing in his presence is beyond..."

Mouni was last seen in the web series London Confidential. Her most-awaited project is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama, Brahmastra. It has an ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.