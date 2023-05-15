Mother's Day 2023: Nayanthara Is '10 On 10' As A Mom. See Husband Vignesh Shivan's Post

Image was shared by Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

This year marked the first Mother's Day celebration for many actresses from the film fraternity. Joining the likes of Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor was also actress Nayanthara. Though the Jawan actress is a social media recluse, her husband Vignesh Shivan surely made up for her absence by dedicating a beautiful post to the new mother. On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Vignesh Shivan hailed Nayanthara for being an absolute hands-on mom. Sharing some adorable pictures of the new mom with her twins, Vignesh wrote, "Dear Nayan … you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too immense love and power to you my thangamey. Your first Mother's Day

A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best-blessed babies."

Take a look at the heartfelt post here:

In another post, Vignesh Shivan shared some pictures of Nayanthara with her babies while captioning it, "Happy First Mother's Day to the Best mother in the world." We are already melting.

See the post here:

Earlier last month, the couple revealed the full names of their twins on the photo-sharing platform. Sharing two images of the boys cuddling with Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan announced the names of their babies – Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan, who were initially introduced to the world as Uyir and Ulag respectively. In the caption of the post, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan [heart emojis]. #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan [heart emojis]. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy and proud to introduce our babies' names. Our blessings and happiness.”

Nayanthara was the first to reveal her sons' full names at an award show over the weekend.

A few days ago, Vignesh Shivan also shared an image of the hands of the four of them intertwined. Sharing the image, the filmmaker said: “Happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones. Love is happiness, happiness is love and is all about, all the love you can have [heart emoji] #Blessed.”