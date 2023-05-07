Nayanthara Enjoys IPL Game Night With Husband Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan shared this image. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has been extremely vocal about his love and admiration for wife Nayanthara. A large portion of Vignesh Shivan's Instagram timeline has been dedicated to pictures and videos of the superstar and his latest photo is no different. In it, he is seen with Nayanthara at an IPL match, cheering for Chennai Super Kings led by skipper MS Dhoni. Supporting Chennai Super Kings in the match against Mumbai Indians, Vignesh Shivan turned up in a yellow shirt, while Nayanthara wore a white shirt. The couple is seen sharing a laugh in the image. In the caption, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “A sweet evening with #YenLove & the #YelloveArmy,” and confessed they were MS Dhoni fans in the hashtags.

Take a look:

Earlier this month, the happy couple shared the full names of their twins. Along with images of the babies with Nayanthara and himself, Vignesh Shivan shared that the twins were named Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan and Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. The boys were initially introduced to the world as Uyir and Ulag. In the caption of the post, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan [heart emojis]. #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan [heart emojis]. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy and proud to introduce our babies' names. Our blessings and happiness.”

Before that, Vignesh Shivan shared a heart-warming image of four hands interlaced, belonging to him, Nayanthara and their children. In his post, he expressed his belief that happiness is closely intertwined with the well-being of those we cherish, and that love and happiness are essentially the same thing. He noted, “Happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones. Love is happiness , happiness is love and is all about, all the love you can have [heart emoji] #Blessed.”

On the work front, Vignesh Shivan last directed the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal that starred Nayanthara alongside Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.