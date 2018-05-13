Mother's Day 2018: Akshay Kumar's Message For His Mom Will Make You Smile

Akshay Kumar's message for his mom Aruna on Mother's Day left a smile on our face, it's so sweet. "As the sun sets in our home, the light within us shines because of this very woman. Our Mom, our hero. Our reason for eternal sunshine. Happy Mother's Day, everyone," read Akshay Kumar's post, which features the actor with sister Alka Bhatia and their mother. The brother-sister duo plant a kiss on their mom's cheek, who just cannot stop smiling. Akshay's Mother's Day post has been liked by celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and others. Take a look.
Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and several others have also posted adorable wishes for their moms on Mother's Day.
Akshay Kumar is married to author Twinkle Khanna since 2001. They have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
Akshay Kumar was recently given the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for PadMan (Jury) and Toilet: Ek Prem Kath. PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, was produced by Twinkle Khanna. Last year, Akshay won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in 2016 film Rustom.
Akshay Kumar is currently filming Kesari, a film on the Battle of Saragarhi. Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra. Akshay Kumar is co-producing the film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
He has Gold and 2.0 also in the line-up. Rajinikanth's 2.0 is Akshay's debut Tamil film, in which he plays the prime antagonist. In Reema Kagti's Gold, he co-stars with Kunal Kapoor and Mouni Roy.