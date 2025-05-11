Mother's Day 2025: Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty And Other Stars' Sweet Posts For Their Moms

It is International Mother's Day today, May 11. We are sure many of you surprised your mom with a lovely bouquet or a thoughtful gift. But what really makes this day extra special are all the heartfelt photos and messages we share for our mothers on social media. And guess what? Our favourite celebrities are no different.

Let us take a look at some sweet Mother's Day posts shared by Indian stars:

1. Shilpa Shetty

The actress shared a bunch of lovely pictures with her mother, Sunanda Shetty, and her mother-in-law, Usha Rani Kundra. Shilpa's kids, Viaan and Samisha, also made a sweet appearance in the photos. In the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Bharat Mataon ki Jai! Happy Mother's Day to mine and yours.”

Reacting to the post, Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra dropped a bunch of red hearts.

2. Allu Arjun

On this special day, Allu Arjun shared a beautiful picture featuring his mother, his mother-in-law and the mother of his kids, his wife – Sneha Reddy All three ladies looked absolutely stunning in the photo posted on the actor's Instagram stories.

The caption read, “Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/alluarjunonline/3629881963034927087/

3. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh posted an elaborate note for her mother. She wrote, “To my mom—thank you for being my first home, my biggest support, and the strongest woman I know. Your love, patience, and sacrifices have shaped every part of who I am. I am endlessly grateful for you, today and always.”

For her mother-in-law, the actress added, “To my mother-in-law—thank you for raising the wonderful person I get to share my life with. Your kindness, warmth, and the way you welcomed me with open arms mean more than words can say.”

The star signed off with the words, “I'm so lucky to have not just one, but two amazing moms in my life. Happy Mother's Day—forever grateful, forever loving you both.”

4. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared a beautiful note for all the mothers on her Instagram Stories.

It read, “Don't underestimate a mother. She's survived pain that would make others crumble. She's endured sleep deprivation that breaks the mind. She's held her baby while holding herself together. No applause. No break. Just relentless love. That's strength.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kareenakapoorkhan/3629888578632400984/?hl=en

5. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback picture with her mother, Neetu Kapoor. In the snap, a young Riddhima is seen being lovingly held in her mother's arms.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/3629604887438636282/

6. Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture featuring her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt – both proud moms to their little girls.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/neetu54/3629830945014152840/

7. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shared a lovely carousel on Instagram featuring special moments with her mother Joyce Arora and sister Amrita Arora. She kept the caption simple yet heartfelt: “Happy Mother's Day.”

8. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, who lost his mother Nirmal Kapoor on May 2, shared a heartfelt collage of black-and-white family photos. Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/anilskapoor/?hl=en

9. Boney Kapoor

Anil Kapoor's elder brother Boney Kapoor also shared a bunch of snaps in memory of Nirmal Kapoor. “You were my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye,” read the text attached to the post.

10. Shilpa Shirodkar

Bigg Boss 18 participant and actress Shilpa Shirodkar shared a note dedicated to her mother and grandmother.

She wrote, To the two most incredible women in my life, my Maa and my Aaji. I've been so lucky to be loved, pampered and guided by not one, but two extraordinary women. You have shown me what strength, grace and unconditional love looks like! Everything that I am today is because of the values you've instilled in me. Thank you for being my rock. I love you and I miss you everyday!”

“Everything good in me comes from you both. Thank you for being my strength, my support and my biggessttt comfort!!” the actress added.

Happy Mother's Day everyone!