The Pitt Actor Moshe Kasher Opens Up About "Terrifying" HPV-Related Tonsil Cancer Diagnosis

Moshe Kasher was diagnosed with early-stage HPV-related tonsil cancer, the comedian-actor has revealed. In an Instagram post shared on June 21, Kasher said he discovered a lump on his tonsil three months ago while filming The Comeback King with director Judd Apatow in Savannah.

Following medical tests, he was diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). To remove the disease, The Pitt actor recently underwent a five-hour operation on June 19.

Kasher described the procedure as one that “yanked my jaw open,” removed cancerous tissue and involved extensive neck surgery.

The actor said he was left with a “hardcore neck scar, along with swollen and bruised mouth.” He acknowledged that the recovery process will be challenging.

“This has been the most terrifying and consciousness-consuming experience of my life,” Kasher wrote, adding that the past few months have been filled with terror, tears, meditation, and medical planning.

Despite the ordeal, Kasher expressed confidence about his recovery, noting that HPV-related tonsil cancer has a high cure rate.

“The good news is the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone),” he said. Doctors are expected to determine whether he will require radiation treatment following surgery.

“I'm in pain and I'm in the middle of a very difficult process. It's gonna be a long summer,” he added. “But regardless I will be okay and back to being a cool dude ASAP.”

Kasher vowed to “get better.” He added, “I'm so grateful I have a life that's worth living and a kid to raise this Father's Day.”

Diagnosis Discussed On Podcast

Before undergoing surgery, Kasher and his wife, comedian Natasha Leggero, recorded an episode of their podcast, The Endless Honeymoon Podcast, in which he detailed discovering the abnormality and the biopsy that confirmed the diagnosis.

“I am sick; I don't feel sick. My body feels great. It has been a really reality-altering nightmare. But also, very enlightening and [a] profound time of self-reflection and fear, processing and meditation.”

He continued, “I'm going to be OK. The road to OK is going to be long and pretty arduous.”

Doctors removed his tonsils and 25 lymph nodes from his neck during surgery. He explained that further treatment decisions will depend on whether cancer cells are found to have spread beyond the primary tumour.

“If [the cancer] has spread, even microscopically – and they won't know until I do the surgery – then I will need radiation,” he said.

Moshe Kasher's ‘Worst Nightmare'

The actor described the diagnosis as his “worst nightmare” because his father died from a different form of cancer that was discovered in his neck.

Kasher said the experience triggered painful memories and represented one of his greatest fears, even though his own diagnosis carries a much more favourable outlook.

What Is HPV and How Can It Cause Cancer?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The virus spreads through intimate skin-to-skin contact, including vaginal, anal and oral sex.

While most HPV infections clear naturally within two years and cause no symptoms, some persist and can lead to cancers of the cervix, throat, tonsils and other areas. Persistent infection with certain high-risk strains of HPV is a leading cause of oropharyngeal cancers, including tonsil cancer.