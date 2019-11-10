More Postcard-Worthy Pics From Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Vacation. Seen Yet?

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka also posted pics of Virat Kohli on Instagram The couple is currently on a vacation Anushka's post received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli gave their Instafam a sneak peek into their Eat Pray Love moments from their vacation together. On Sunday morning, the 31-year-old actress posted a picture of herself from the mountains (she did not reveal the location in her post). In the pictures, Anushka can be seen smiling with all her heart she poses with a pooch. She also shared another pic of Virat Kohli playing with the dog. The actress added a couple of emojis to her post. Anushka shared the post with her 30.1 million followers on Instagram, of which over 2 lakh fans liked the picture within a few minutes. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

A few days ago, Virat posted postcard-worthy pics of himself along with Anushka on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Anushka and Virat gave a glimpse of Virat's 31st celebrations in Bhutan. The Pari actress shared a loved-up picture for her husband. “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy birthday, my love,” Anushka wrote in her birthday greeting for Virat.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met during the shoot of a TV commercial. After dating for several years, the couple got married in Italy in December 2017. Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, remains Anushka's last release.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.